ENTERTAINMENT

Nayattu 1st/2nd Day Box Office Collection Total Worldwide Earning Report Kamai Vasool

Avatar
By
Posted on
Nayattu Box Office Collection

Another Survival thriller film hit the theatres to increase the audience who love to watch thrill in movies. The name of the most anticipating movie is Nayattu. It is an Indian Malayalam language film directed by Martin Prakkat. The writer of the brilliant concept is Shahi Kabir. The movie releases on 8th April 2021 and entertains all the people very well. The movie collecting many positive responses from the audience with a very huge quantity of love and appreciation. If you want to know more details related to the movie then stay on the same page because we will be providing all the information related to the movie.

Nayattu Box Office Collection

Many famous and reputed personalities worked in the movie and make it more important to watch for the fans. The story shows the thriller but also pulling the leg of the corrupt system. Many scenes in the movie directly show the reality that currently happening in the country. The lead roles of the movie show the characters of the police officers. The names of the personalities who worked in the movie are given below.

  • Kunchacko Boban
  • Joju George
  • Nimisha Sajayan

The total box office collection of the movie is here and you will also get all the information related to the movie. The current status of the Box Office Collection of Nayattu has not been revealed yet but very soon the makers will be announced all the details that the users want to know. The story of the movie is extremely superb and all the people are want to watch the complete movie to know more about it. Everyone knows that the movie is highly anticipating in which all the fabulous personalities played a pivotal role.

All the fans who love to watch the movies in which the thriller concept revolving. Now, Nayattu is the perfect option for all the people who want something interesting and outstanding to watch. The film got its grand release on 8th April 2021 and entertain all the people without any hesitation. The story of the movie loved and appreciated by millions of people who already watched it. Also, a very huge number of people very eagerly waiting to watch the movie and looking forward to getting further details related to the movie. You just need to stay tuned with us to know more updates on the same topic.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
858
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
856
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
822
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
799
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
781
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
749
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
666
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
666
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top