NBA Draft 2021 Schedule Date Venue Time Table Teams Lottery & Matches

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has finally announced the schedule for NBA Draft 2021 which will be presented by State Farm. This yearly held event is going to be the 75th edition of the draft. This event offers the opportunity to the teams in order to pick the possible franchise-changing talent along with adding assets to the future to take the next step in the direction of chasing a championship.
Now, the NBA Draft is finally getting on track after global coronavirus pandemic which affected almost every sports event last year. The 2019-20 season was also delayed due to the pandemic, however, everything is going well for this season. Today we are going to give you all the crucial details regarding NBA Draft 2021 in this following article. Interested readers can get the complete details here including its date, time, draft lottery, draft combine and so much more.
NBA Draft 2021: When Is It?
The NBA Draft 2021 has been scheduled to be taking place on July 29, 2021 (Thursday) and the timing for the same will begin at 8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). Additionally, it is also going to be aired on television where the first round is going to be on-air by ESPN and ABC. However, the second round of the NBA Draft 2021 is going to be broadcasted on ESPN.
NBA Draft Schedule: Date & Time
The NBA has also announced further key dates for the drafts which we have given below, let’s have a look….
2021 NBA Draft Combine
The NBA Draft Combine has been scheduled to begin on June 21, 2021 (Monday) and it is going to continue till June 27, 2021 (Sunday). The event is going to be televised by the ESPN networks which will cover its five-on-five games along with strength as well as agility testing. Last year, one-of-a-kind pre-draft procedure was conducted, however, it will return back to its usual stages in this season.
2021 NBA Draft Lottery
The Draft Lottery by the NBA is going to be conducted on June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). Just like other events, this will also be aired on ESPN, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
2021 NBA Early Entry Application & Withdrawal Closing Date
This season, the last date for an early entry player for applying to 2021 NBA Draft is on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). The timing will close at 11:59 PM ET. The early entry player who wants to withdraw from the 2021 NBA Draft, the last date for the withdrawal will be on July 19, 2021 (Monday) at 5 PM ET.
As of now, only these details about 2021 NBA Draft, Combine, and Lottery have been announced by the officials of NBA. The further information regarding the same will be announced very soon, till then stay tune with us until everything is confirmed.