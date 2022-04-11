NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Betting Preview: Nets, Hawks to Claim Spot

This week is the second annual NBA play-in tournament and the arena will once again feature a slate of All-Star talent.

In the Eastern Conference, Kevin Durant, Trey Young and LaMelo Ball will fight for a place in the playoffs before it officially begins on Saturday.

Since this is still a new feature, it is a Brief description of how the tournament works,

The seventh-placed team in each conference will host the eighth-placed club. The winner is guaranteed a playoff spot as seven seeds. The loser in that game will play for the eighth and final seed from the winner of the ninth and tenth placed game.

Games begin on Tuesday night and end on Friday evening, so playoff matchups and seeds will not be officially set until the eve of the postseason.

Eastern Conference Play-In…