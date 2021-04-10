NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Feb 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Chris Paul (3) against the Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is well underway, and there are some fascinating storylines unfolding across the league.

Big Game Last Night: Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points to lift the Boston Celtics to a big 145-136 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in an overtime thriller. Check out all the scores in Sportsnaut’s NBA Roundup from last night.

NBA games today: Saturday, April 10

Here are the latest NBA matchups:

Matchup: Time (EST): TV Info: Raptors @ Cavaliers 7:30 PM Bally Sports Ohio, SN Lakers @ Nets 8:30 PM ABC 76ers @ Thunder 9 PM Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Philadelphia Kings @ Jazz 10 PM AT&T Sportsnet ROC, NBA Sports California Rockets @ Warriors 10 PM NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T Sportsnet SOU Wizards @ Suns 10 PM Bally Sports AZ, NBC Sports Washington Pistons @ Blazers 10 PM NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports DET

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (April 10)

Chris Paul , PG, Phoenix Suns ($8,000)

, PG, Phoenix Suns ($8,000) CJ McCollum , SG, Portland Trail Blazers ($7,700)

, SG, Portland Trail Blazers ($7,700) Kevin Love, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers ($6,100)

(Source: DraftKings)

Best NBA Bets Today (April 10)

Portland Trail Blazers (-11.5) vs. Detroit Pistons – Portland has lost back-to-back games, and Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has struggled in both outings. Facing the inferior Pistons on Saturday is an optimal scenario for Lillard to rebound. Look for Dame Dolla to lift Portland to a blowout victory.

Sunday, April 11

Matchup: Time (EST): TV Info: Hawks @ Hornets 1 PM Bally Sports SE-CHA, Bally Sports SE-ATL Celtics @ Nuggets 3 PM Altitude, NBC Sports Boston Pelicans @ Cavaliers 7 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports NO Bucks @ Magic 7 PM Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports WI Raptors @ Knicks 8 PM MSG, SN Spurs @ Mavericks 8 PM Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports SW-SA Pacers @ Grizzlies 8 PM Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports Indiana Bulls @ Timberwolves 8 PM Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago Pistons @ Clippers 10 PM Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports DET Heat @ Blazers 10 PM NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun

