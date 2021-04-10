NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Feb 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Chris Paul (3) against the Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is well underway, and there are some fascinating storylines unfolding across the league.
Big Game Last Night: Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points to lift the Boston Celtics to a big 145-136 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in an overtime thriller. Check out all the scores in Sportsnaut’s NBA Roundup from last night.
NBA games today: Saturday, April 10
Here are the latest NBA matchups:
|Matchup:
|Time (EST):
|TV Info:
|Raptors @ Cavaliers
|7:30 PM
|Bally Sports Ohio, SN
|Lakers @ Nets
|8:30 PM
|ABC
|76ers @ Thunder
|9 PM
|Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Kings @ Jazz
|10 PM
|AT&T Sportsnet ROC, NBA Sports California
|Rockets @ Warriors
|10 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T Sportsnet SOU
|Wizards @ Suns
|10 PM
|Bally Sports AZ, NBC Sports Washington
|Pistons @ Blazers
|10 PM
|NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports DET
NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (April 10)
- Chris Paul, PG, Phoenix Suns ($8,000)
- CJ McCollum, SG, Portland Trail Blazers ($7,700)
- Kevin Love, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers ($6,100)
(Source: DraftKings)
Best NBA Bets Today (April 10)
- Portland Trail Blazers (-11.5) vs. Detroit Pistons – Portland has lost back-to-back games, and Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has struggled in both outings. Facing the inferior Pistons on Saturday is an optimal scenario for Lillard to rebound. Look for Dame Dolla to lift Portland to a blowout victory.
Sunday, April 11
|Matchup:
|Time (EST):
|TV Info:
|Hawks @ Hornets
|1 PM
|Bally Sports SE-CHA, Bally Sports SE-ATL
|Celtics @ Nuggets
|3 PM
|Altitude, NBC Sports Boston
|Pelicans @ Cavaliers
|7 PM
|Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports NO
|Bucks @ Magic
|7 PM
|Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports WI
|Raptors @ Knicks
|8 PM
|MSG, SN
|Spurs @ Mavericks
|8 PM
|Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports SW-SA
|Pacers @ Grizzlies
|8 PM
|Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports Indiana
|Bulls @ Timberwolves
|8 PM
|Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago
|Pistons @ Clippers
|10 PM
|Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports DET
|Heat @ Blazers
|10 PM
|NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun
