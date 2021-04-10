LATEST

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Feb 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Chris Paul (3) against the Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is well underway, and there are some fascinating storylines unfolding across the league.

Big Game Last Night: Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points to lift the Boston Celtics to a big 145-136 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in an overtime thriller. Check out all the scores in Sportsnaut’s NBA Roundup from last night.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Nets take over top spot, Warriors free fall

Contents hide
1 NBA games today: Saturday, April 10
1.1 NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (April 10)
1.2 Best NBA Bets Today (April 10)
1.3 Sunday, April 11

NBA games today: Saturday, April 10

Here are the latest NBA matchups:

Matchup: Time (EST): TV Info:
Raptors @ Cavaliers 7:30 PM Bally Sports Ohio, SN
Lakers @ Nets 8:30 PM ABC
76ers @ Thunder 9 PM Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Kings @ Jazz 10 PM AT&T Sportsnet ROC, NBA Sports California
Rockets @ Warriors 10 PM NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T Sportsnet SOU
Wizards @ Suns 10 PM Bally Sports AZ, NBC Sports Washington
Pistons @ Blazers 10 PM NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports DET

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (April 10)

  • Chris Paul, PG, Phoenix Suns ($8,000)
  • CJ McCollum, SG, Portland Trail Blazers ($7,700)
  • Kevin Love, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers ($6,100)
    (Source: DraftKings)

Best NBA Bets Today (April 10)

  • Portland Trail Blazers (-11.5) vs. Detroit Pistons – Portland has lost back-to-back games, and Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has struggled in both outings. Facing the inferior Pistons on Saturday is an optimal scenario for Lillard to rebound. Look for Dame Dolla to lift Portland to a blowout victory.

Check Out: 5 rare and vintage basketball jerseys worth collecting

Sunday, April 11

Matchup: Time (EST): TV Info:
Hawks @ Hornets 1 PM Bally Sports SE-CHA, Bally Sports SE-ATL
Celtics @ Nuggets 3 PM Altitude, NBC Sports Boston
Pelicans @ Cavaliers 7 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports NO
Bucks @ Magic 7 PM Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports WI
Raptors @ Knicks 8 PM MSG, SN
Spurs @ Mavericks 8 PM Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports SW-SA
Pacers @ Grizzlies 8 PM Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports Indiana
Bulls @ Timberwolves 8 PM Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago
Pistons @ Clippers 10 PM Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports DET
Heat @ Blazers 10 PM NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Projecting East and West top 8 seeds, 2020-21 postseason bracket

