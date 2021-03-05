NBA is taking the top shot on the Internet, but what is it?

Loading...

They trading cards But digital.

This is the easiest way I can describe Nba top shot.

watch the video

I was banging social media One day when i saw a bunch NBA players And Media personality Follow this new account. I did the suit.

I checked out Profile And did not know what it was. By visiting the website Unclearly cleared things.

Started clicking on the general concept. Traditional trading cards were relics of the past.

Moments were the future.

What is NBA Top Shot?

"Can I just go to YouTube for free if I want to watch a Ja Morant sting? Of course you can. You can also give a Kobe Bryant Rookie Card in Art School Design to your cousin in Photoshop." The Future Now with NBA Top Shot (Through) @SLAMonline)https://t.co/3ZW8xl4YCX – NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) 3 March 2021

Top Shot is an online-only market where NBA fans Purchase, sale and trade can be highlighted. These moments are strictly digital commodities with their stock markets on par with cryptocurrencies.

Unlike physical trading cards, these Virtual moment There is a specific play – for example a Luca Doncic aid or a LeBron James Dunk. Digital assets include NBA highlights, the game’s final score, the player’s box score from the game, the player profile, and the season average.

The first question that came to my mind was, can I not watch this play on YouTube for free? Think of it as a piece of art. You can go online and take a print out of the Picasso painting, but it is not certified.

Owner of dallas mavericks Mark cuban Gave your views:

“Along with knowing the serial number and more, I also enjoy knowing my maxi clear sting moment. Some people may complain that I can get the same video anywhere and anytime on the Internet. Well, I can get the same picture and print it out on any traditional, physical card on the Internet, and that doesn’t change the value of the card. “

He continued:

“When I want to sell the card, NBA Top Shots offers a market, I can sell it, by which I have to offer every maxi card, serial number, its price, depending on the site being built on the flow blockchain.” Efficiency is attained. More. All the foundations needed for a consumer-friendly, efficient marketplace. “

The top shot moments are officially licensed by the NBA, so the moment you get yours is yours and comes with a unique serial number.

ICYMI: Together @ NBA And @ NBPA, We announced 2021 #NBAAllStar Rising Stars roster on NBA top shot more information: https://t.co/5L3fKiLW24 pic.twitter.com/Bm7Hvy5uly – NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) March 4, 2021

She is there Blockchain technology Comes in.

Blockchain is a database that transparently tracks ownership of a product. It is a transaction that allows you to see who owns it, how many are in circulation, and how much the owner pays for it. All of this is accessible through Top Shot, which proves authenticity.

Suppose someone sells you Damian Lillard Rogue card. You all know that the card could have been made in a boy’s garage. There is not a universal system to track reliability. Blockchain expands this problem.

Dapper labs, A Vancouver-based blockchain company and run by top-shot producer C.E.O. Rohm GhersoglouReceives a five percent transaction fee on sales. The company’s first major project was Cryptocurrency, A game launched in 2017 involving Virtual Cat.

NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) also cuts. Credit cards, debit cards and cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are acceptable payments.

The moments are divided into five levels:

– Mango (more than 1,000 digital copies)

– Rare (150-999 digital copies)

– Legendary (25-99 digital copies)

– Platinum Ultimate (3 digital copies; only available through auction)

– Genesis Final (1 digital copy; only available through auction)

Similar to trading cards, these moments can range from $ 10 to hundreds to thousands depending on rarity. New trending moments are released in the last month or maybe even last week. Pack drops.

Top Shot has reshaped the playing cards for the future. Rookie will no longer be a fan of cards, but rookie digital collectibles.

Collectors who once traded Pokémon cards are looking for Ja morant Dunk, a Step curry 3-pointer, a dazzling pass from the Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic, a Zion Williamson Street, one block from the Los Angeles Lakers Guard Alex caruso, A clutch shot from Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet, or a clever pass from rising star Lamello Ball.

The NBA is a leader in the digital collectible business. rock band King of leon Is following the release of his new album as a non-fungible token (NFT). Action is ensured in other sports leagues.