NBA Mock Draft 2022: First round projections updated after March Madness

College Basketball Season is Officially in the Books Kansas Jayhawks Cutting the nets as the national champion on the men’s side. That means it’s a natural time to look forward to the 2022 NBA Draft. The draft will be held on Thursday, 23 June, the draft lottery will be held on Tuesday, 17 May.

This mock draft was mostly prepared from our personal big board, but fit was kept in mind for some of the selections. We have been covering the 2022 draft category since the 2021 draft was held, with the introduction of our first board in July. While a lot has changed since the preseason, the top two players on our board have remained in that order.

There are four players who have come out on top in this draft class. Which players are the biggest risers and…