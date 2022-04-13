NBA: Nets in main draw

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in an in-play tournament to secure their place in the main draw of the NBA playoffs at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

The Nets never really worried, they led from one end of the match to the other. After a quarter they were already leading by 20 points. The Cavaliers attempted a late push, but were never able to come within five points of their rivals.

