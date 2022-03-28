NBA Odds: Nuggets vs Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks & More

The Denver Nuggets travel to North Carolina on Monday night as they do battle with the Charlotte Hornets. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with the Nuggets-Hornets prediction and selection.

The Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic gave the Nuggets the momentum with 35 points shooting 13-for-15. In addition, he added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Additionally, Aaron Gordon was solid for Denver, scoring 20 points. He shot an 8-K-17, including two 3-pointers. Also, he achieved nine rebounds.

However, the clutch moment came from Monte Morris in the fourth quarter. His steals and 3-pointer helped set up a 10-2 run that sealed the game for the Nuggets. Denver shot 48.2 percent from the field and owned the battle of the boards 47–36. The…