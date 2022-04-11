NBA Playoff Matchups, Schedule for Play-Ins, 2022 Postseason

After the always long regular season, the NBA playoffs are here.

The week begins with a play-in tournament that will determine the No. 7 and 8 seeds in both East and West, providing us with additional playoff excitement.

But we’ll break down the entire first round, including how the play-in winners can slot in to face the No. 1 and 2 seeds in each conference (which will be the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat in the West) and East. Boston Celtics).

So, here it is: the NBA postseason matchup we’ve been waiting to see: