NBA Playoff Odds: Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will meet for seventh seed in a play-in game in New York on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with the Cavaliers-Nets predictions and selections.

The Cavaliers finished the season 3–7 in the final 10 games, with injuries playing a significant role in their struggle. Now, the Cavs have a monstrous task ahead as they face the Nets. He is still unlikely to have the services of Jarrett Allen, who has missed a month with a fractured right finger. There are serious doubts about his availability to play as Allen continued to experience pain while warming up a few days ago. Thus, if the Cavaliers have to play another game on Friday, Allen has a better chance of playing that game. On the light…