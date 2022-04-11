NBA Playoff Schedule 2022: Full Bracket, Date, Time, Play-Ins, TV Channels for Playoff Games

The NBA playoffs have arrived.

This year’s post season will begin with the NBA play-in tournament, which debuted last year. The play-in was such a hit that the NBA plans to include it every season from now on.

“As I mentioned earlier, when we were first investigating this, we were very focused on actual play-in games,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters, “What we are seeing is essentially a far greater impact on the last month of the season, where teams are either jockeying to get into play-in tournaments or with lock-in from play-in tournaments. Jockeying to get out. 6th seed.”

Even though there is a play-in tournament, when it comes to the overall playoff bracket, the mission is still the same: win 16 games, and capture…