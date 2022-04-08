NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson’s 33 points

The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, riding a two-game winning streak without Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Despite missing three of their key pieces, the Lakers were able to hang behind Talen Horton-Tucker’s game-high 40 point performance throughout the competition. However, this was not enough to keep up with Klay Thompson.

The Warriors’ experienced guard dropped 33 points in 33 minutes shooting 12-of-22 from the ground with four assists and four rebounds. Thompson warmed up from long distance, hitting six triples on 10 attempts beyond the arc.

Behind Thompson, Jordan Poole added a double-double with 19 points and a career-high 11 assists in 33 minutes. Despite its double double performance…