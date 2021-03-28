NBCC Recruitment 2021 Application Open For 180 Posts at nbccindia.com Eligibility and More Details

NBCC Limited, a public sector company, under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced a notification for the recruitment of site inspectors in the Electrical and Civil trade category. NBCC has announced the posts for 155 vacancies. There are 120 vacancies for Site Inspector and 35 vacancies for Management Trainee. The candidate should read the complete notification carefully before applying for the recruitment. Applicants can apply through the online application form on the official website i.e nbccindia.com.

The recruitment has been started on 25th March. The last date to submit the online application will be 14 April. The date of examination will be announced soon by NBCC. The candidate will be hired on a contractual basis. The contract period will be of two years. candidates who are looking for this recruitment should get registered on the official website.

Steps to fill in the online application:

Visit the official website i.e nbccindia.com

Click on the option “Career” and “Human Resources” on the website

Click on the recruitment of “Site Inspector”

Fill in the details carefully such as Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, attach a passport size photograph and a scanned copy of the signature

Read the online application carefully before submitting the form

Submit the online application and download the pdf

Take out a printout for the future reference

The maximum age of the candidate should be 35 years for the post of Site Inspector and 29 years age limit for the post of Management Trainee. The candidate should have a graduate degree in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering from a recognized university or college. They should get at least 60 per cent marks for selection in NBCC site inspector 2021. They should also have experience of a minimum of 4 years. The examination will be held online. For the selection in the Site Inspector post, the candidate should qualify the online computer-based test.

The candidate should have the GATE-2020 score and merit list clear the personal interview. The application fee for the Unreserved category candidate should be Rs. 500/-. The reserved candidate’s examination fee will be exempted. If any wrong information will be found in the online application then NBCC will reject the online application. The candidates can practice online for the exam preparations. They can go through the website to download the previous year’s question paper and syllabus. For more details visit the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.