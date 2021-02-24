NC State vs. Virginia college basketball game preview

NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

NC State vs. Virginia Broadcasting

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ACC Network

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

NC State (10-9) vs. Virginia (15-5) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why would nc state win

Wolfpacks are growing only when they are in dire need.

He was supposed to go on the road against Pitt and Wake Forest, kicking out the lights by hitting more than half of his shots combined in two wins, and now he has a shot to do something big to show how big he really is . Is increasing

They are forcing a ton of mistakes, they are doing a good job at not spoiling, and then, they are making everything. And on the other side…

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia has lost two straight on the road and is now back at home where it still hasn’t dropped a game.

What was the problem against Florida State and Duke? The Cavaliers are making their shots, they are not bad from there, but…

There have been major problems in defense.

Regardless, he allowed FSU to shoot the lights out, and Duke could not afford to move in and out. So is it any positive? For this program, it is worth deciding.

Virginia needs to be strong on the boards – especially on the defensive side – and they need to dominate the offensive side against an NC state team that is terrible on the defensive boards.

What is going to happen

NC State has the makeup to pull it off. To defeat Virginia this year, you will have to remove half your shots from the field and Nek State can certainly do so.

You need to be able to limit your turnovers, and so can NC State. However, NC State shooting was fine and only played against the Cavaliers 11 times in the first game and lost to seven.

Virginia will stop the slide here and watch the part again.

Nc state vs virginia prediction, line

Virginia 67, NC State 60

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Virginia-11.5, O / U: 127.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must see rating: 3

5: Tiger Woods survived that terrible nightmare

1: Hawthorn Boulevard (which is a crazy part of the road)