NCAA Championship tip ignites complaints

Every year, the NCAA Championship Game kicks off sometime after 9 p.m. ET.

Every year, Late Tip catches people off guard in the hours before tipoff.

This year’s tussle between North Carolina and Kansas was no different. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks tipped off at 9:20 ET on Monday, before the Jayhawks won the national championship, sparking outrage and astonishment from East Coast fans who feared an early alarm clock.

The anger on the East Coast is understandable. For those who watch the clock early, staying up beyond 9 p.m. can be a challenge – not exactly starting a two-plus hour game at 9:20 p.m., but it’s been like that for years, And the NCAA and its broadcast partners don’t do that. Feel inspired to change your ways.

For those living in the Mountain and Pacific time zones? It’s time for them to shine. Night…