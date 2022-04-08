NCAA Frozen Four 2022: Carter Savoie scored as Denver beat Michigan 3-2 in OT of national semifinals

Carter Savoie led Denver this season by scoring goals. Bobby Brink led the nation in aid.

So it was fitting for the Pioneers that Savoie saw an overtime winner in the national semi-final and the first assist went to Brink.

After a Michigan turnover on the Blue Line, Brink found a cutting Savoie open in front of the Michigan Nets. Savoie’s opening shot was blocked by Eric Portillo of Michigan, but Savoie returned home to punch the Pioneers’ ticket to the championship with a 3–2 victory.

It was the 22nd goal of the Oilers draft pick and the sixth game-winner of the year.