NCAA Frozen Four 2022: Minnesota State leads first national championship game since semifinal win over Minnesota

The state of Minnesota has never played for the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey national championship. till now.

The Mavericks are on their way to their first title game after beating Minnesota 5-1 in the national semifinals on Thursday night.

Minnesota’s Matthew Nise opened the scoring, but Minnesota State then scored five unanswered goals. Benton Maas, Reggie Lutz, Ondrej Powell, David Seeley and Brendan Fury were the Mavericks’ goal scorers.