NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beat Michigan in overtime

BOSTON (AP) — Denver knocked Michigan out of Frozen Four. Then comes the opportunity to take on the Wolverines as the most decorated team in college hockey history.

Carter Savoie went into overtime to score with 14:53, converting his rebound on Thursday night to beat Michigan 3-2 to lead the Pioneers in the NCAA championship game. A win would give Denver its ninth hockey title – a total reached only by Michigan.

“When we talk about what we want to do in Denver, it’s about getting the opportunity to win the championship and hang the banner,” said coach David Carle, whose team won the title Saturday night against Minnesota State. – 5-1 winner over Minnesota in the second semifinal.

“It is very special to have this occasion. To do so against Michigan, which is on nine…