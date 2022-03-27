NCAA Men’s Basketball Battle Tops the Demo Wars – Deadline

Some of college basketball’s most storied shows were in action Friday night, and their appeal lit up the ratings, easily sweeping away the rest of the programming.

The CBS television broadcast of the regional action received 2.1 million in demos and 9.14 million in total viewers among an 18–49 crowd. The excitement was certainly driven by a season of upset, as top-ranked teams like Gonzaga and Arizona have both already fallen by the wayside.

Overall, NCAA men’s ratings are up 12% for the first two rounds in 2022 versus 2021, according to CBS and Turner, who are handling the action. The game averages over 9 million viewers per timeslot. This makes the average viewership through two rounds the highest in five years.

The most watched game of the tournament so far…