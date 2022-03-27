NCAA Men’s Elite 8th Round Running

In the Blue Devils’ most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run, Duke beat Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night to head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour to his record-setting 13th Final Four.

AJ Griffin scored 18 points, Paolo Banchero 16 and second seed Duke (32–6) added fourth seed Arkansas (28–9) on the offensive and Krzyzewski scored his fifth after coming back in the Final Four for the first time. secured the position. Championship in 2015

More of Coach would try to follow the path of the only coach to win the NCAA men’s title as John Wooden won his 10th championship in his final season at UCLA in 1975.

Krzyzewski broke the tie with Wooden for the most final four appearances with a commanding victory over the razorbacks.

