NCAA Tournament 2022: Live results of Duke beating Texas Tech, Houston upsetting Arizona

The 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 began Thursday night, with four-scheduled games that lived up to the hype. In the end two No. 1 seeds went down – Gonzaga to Arkansas, and Arizona to Houston – and would be joined by Duke and Villanova in the Elite Eight.
Seth Davis’s Picks for Thursday’s Games
Athletic may receive an affiliate commission if you open an account with Hulu through the link contained in the above content.
Thursday’s program
No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68
No. 2 Villanova 63, No. 11 Michigan 55
No. 2 Duke 78, no. 3 Texas Tech 73
No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60
Friday’s program
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 St. Peters, 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence, 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina at 9:39 p.m.