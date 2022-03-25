LATEST

NCAA Tournament 2022: Live results of Duke beating Texas Tech, Houston upsetting Arizona

Posted on
The 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 began Thursday night, with four-scheduled games that lived up to the hype. In the end two No. 1 seeds went down – Gonzaga to Arkansas, and Arizona to Houston – and would be joined by Duke and Villanova in the Elite Eight.

Seth Davis’s Picks for Thursday’s Games

Thursday’s program

No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68

No. 2 Villanova 63, No. 11 Michigan 55

No. 2 Duke 78, no. 3 Texas Tech 73

No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60

Friday’s program

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 St. Peters, 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence, 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina at 9:39 p.m.

