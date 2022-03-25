NCAA Tournament: Duke faces the nation’s best defense in the Sweet 16 as it tries to extend Coach K’s career

San Francisco – As a moralizing and revolutionary thing to do, Mark Adams’ signature defense could certainly use a catchy nickname.

The schema that brought Texas Tech back to the third Sweet 16 in the last four NCAA tournaments has put the Red Raiders at the top of the game in a counter-possession defense. Adams’ team ranks No. 1 in defensive efficiency KenPom.com, allows 84.4 points per 100 assets (adjusted for competition). This is a direct nuisance. But can’t we give a proper label to this defensive principle?

The brainchild of Adams is often referred to as the “no-middle” or “side” defense. Don’t they realize how you market in 2022? Jerry Tarkanian had an amoeba. John Chaney had his waxing matchup…