NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Eight Eight Predictions

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite Eight regional final games.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Monday, March 29
(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Houston*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Houston
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon State
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston
(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas
South Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 129
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arkansas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baylor
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
COMING LATE MONDAY: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30
(1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC
South Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 155
(1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA
Midwest Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -7.5, rpm: 137
