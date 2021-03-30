LATEST

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Elite Eight Predictions Tuesday

Alabama vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite Eight regional final games: Gonzaga vs USC, Michigan vs UCLA

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Contents hide
1 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30
2 (1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC
3 (1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

(1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC

South Region Final
7:15 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -8.5, o/u: 153.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: USC
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Gonzaga
CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

(1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA

Midwest Region Final
9:57 ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -6.5, rpm: 136

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Michigan*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: UCLA
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

