NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Elite Eight Predictions Tuesday

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite Eight regional final games: Gonzaga vs USC, Michigan vs UCLA

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Tuesday, March 30

(1) Gonzaga vs (6) USC

South Region Final

7:15 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -8.5, o/u: 153.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: USC

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Gonzaga

CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

Bet on this game online at BetMGM! Risk-free first bet for new customers in CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

(1) Michigan vs (11) UCLA

Midwest Region Final

9:57 ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -6.5, rpm: 136

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Michigan

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Michigan*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Michigan*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021