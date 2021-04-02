NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Final Four Predictions

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for Final Four games: Gonzaga vs UCLA, Baylor vs Houston.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
NCAA Tournament Final Four, April 3
(1) Baylor vs (2) Houston
5:14 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -5, o / u: 135
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
Bet on this game online at BetMGM! Risk-free first bet for new customers in CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
(1) Gonzaga vs (11) UCLA
8:34 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 145.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor
Results So Far
Straight Up
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 42-21
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 41-22
CONSENSUS PICK: 41-22
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 40-23
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 39-24
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 38-25
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 37-26
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 37-26
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 35-28
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 34-29
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 34-29
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 26-37
Against The Spread
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 40-22-1
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 35-27-1
CONSENSUS PICK: 33-29-1
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 33-29-1
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 33-29-1
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 31-31-1
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 30-32-1
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 30-32-1
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 29-33-1
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 29-33-1
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 27-35-1
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 27-35-1
– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021
.