LATEST

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Final Four Predictions

Avatar
By
Posted on
Alabama vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for Final Four games: Gonzaga vs UCLA, Baylor vs Houston.

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Contents hide
1 NCAA Tournament Final Four, April 3
2 (1) Baylor vs (2) Houston
3 (1) Gonzaga vs (11) UCLA
4 Results So Far

NCAA Tournament Final Four, April 3

(1) Baylor vs (2) Houston

5:14 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -5, o / u: 135

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Bet on this game online at BetMGM! Risk-free first bet for new customers in CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

(1) Gonzaga vs (11) UCLA

8:34 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 145.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA
CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Results So Far

Straight Up

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 42-21
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 41-22
CONSENSUS PICK: 41-22
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 40-23
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 39-24
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 38-25
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 37-26
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 37-26
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 35-28
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 34-29
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 34-29
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 26-37

Against The Spread

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 40-22-1
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 35-27-1
CONSENSUS PICK: 33-29-1
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 33-29-1
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 33-29-1
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 31-31-1
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 30-32-1
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 30-32-1
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 29-33-1
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 29-33-1
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 27-35-1
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 27-35-1

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top