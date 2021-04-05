LATEST

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Gonzaga vs Baylor National Championship Prediction

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the national championship, Gonzaga vs Baylor

NCAA Tournament National Championship, April 5

(1) Gonzaga vs (1) Baylor

Date: Monday, April 5
Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Network: CBS

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

Results So Far

Straight Up

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 44 21
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 43 22
CONSENSUS PICK: 43 22
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 42 23
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 41 24
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 40 25
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 39 26
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 39 26
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 36 29
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 36 29
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 36 29
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 27 38

Against The Spread

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 40 24 1
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 36 28 1
CONSENSUS PICK: 34 30 1
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 34 30 1
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 34 30 1
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 32 32 1
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 31 33 1
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 31 33 1
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 30 34 1
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 29 35 1
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 28 36 1
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 28 36 1

