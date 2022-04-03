NCAA Tournament Final Four Scores and Live Updates

Kansas became the first team in the men’s Final Four to secure their ticket to the national tile game, defeating Villanova 81–65. The Jayhawks dominated early, faced a long comeback attempt and kept the Wildcats away for a place in the championship game, where they would face either Duke or North Carolina.

At times, Kansas could hardly have missed. And for most of the game, Ochai Agbaji, its All-American, did not. He scored 21 points, shooting 6 of 7 from three-point range. Teammate David McCormack dominated throughout the night, tallying a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Wilson added 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.