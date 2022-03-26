NCAA Tournament odds: Paolo Banchero leads Most Outstanding Player futures

college basketball 5 hours ago

Now that we’re in Sweet 16, college basketball Fans and bookmakers alike are eyeing the players who won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award (MOP).

The prize usually goes to a player on the championship team since 1983 was the last time a non-title winner won the award (Akeem Olajuwon). With three one-seeded remaining, it is no surprise that the favorite player to win the mop is the players of these squads.

Paolo Banchero is the new favorite to win the Most Outstanding Player award at Fox Bet after Duke defeated Texas Tech on Thursday.