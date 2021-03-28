LATEST

NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16 Sunday

Avatar
By
Posted on
Alabama vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The NCAA Match Candy 16 schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.

How are the picks up to now?
Total: SU 238-100, ATS 179-151-4, o / u 193-139-1
NCAA Match: SU 38-17, ATS 26-27-2, o / u 30-25

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Sport Previews

Click on on every hyperlink for the sport preview and prediction. All occasions Jap.

Contents hide
1 NCAA Match Elite Eight: Monday, March 29
2 (2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State
3 (1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas
4 NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28
5 (1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton
6 (1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State
7 (2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA
8 (6) USC vs (7) Oregon
9 NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28
10 (1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton
11 (1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State
12 (2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA
13 (6) USC vs (7) Oregon
14 NCAA Match Candy 16: Saturday, March 27
15 (8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State
16 (1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova
17 (3) Arkansas vs (15) Oral Roberts
18 (2) Houston vs (11) Syracuse
19 NEXT: NCAA Match Second Spherical

NCAA Match Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: Elite Eight
7:15 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 130.5

(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas

South Area: Elite Eight
9:57 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o / u: 149.5

NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28

(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton

West Area: Candy 16
2:10 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5

(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State

East Area: Candy 16
5:00 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -2.5, rpm: 143.5

(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA

East Area: Candy 16
7:15 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -6.5, rpm: 145.5

(6) USC vs (7) Oregon

West Area: Candy 16
9:45 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -2, o/u: 138.5

NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28

(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton

West Area: Candy 16
2:10 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5

(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State

East Area: Candy 16
5:00 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -3.5, rpm: 145

(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA

East Area: Candy 16
7:15 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -5.5, rpm: 143.5

(6) USC vs (7) Oregon

West Area: Candy 16
9:45 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 139

Wager on faculty basketball with BetMGM

NCAA Match Candy 16: Saturday, March 27

(8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Loyola 71, Oregon State 65
Line: Loyola -7, o / u: 125
Ultimate Rating: Oregon State 65, Loyola 58

(1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova

South Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Baylor 74, Villanova 65
Line: Baylor -8, o / u: 142
Ultimate Rating: Baylor 62, Villanova 51

(3) Arkansas vs (15) Oral Roberts

South Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Arkansas 85, Oral Roberts 73
Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 157.5
Ultimate Rating: Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

(2) Houston vs (11) Syracuse

Midwest Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Houston 68, Syracuse 65
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 140
Ultimate Rating: Houston 62, Syracuse 46

NEXT: NCAA Match Second Spherical

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x