NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16 Sunday

The NCAA Match Candy 16 schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.
How are the picks up to now?
Total: SU 238-100, ATS 179-151-4, o / u 193-139-1
NCAA Match: SU 38-17, ATS 26-27-2, o / u 30-25
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Sport Previews
Click on on every hyperlink for the sport preview and prediction. All occasions Jap.
NCAA Match Elite Eight: Monday, March 29
(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Area: Elite Eight
7:15 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Houston -8, o/u: 130.5
(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas
South Area: Elite Eight
9:57 pm ET, CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Baylor -6.5, o / u: 149.5
NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28
(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton
West Area: Candy 16
2:10 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5
(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State
East Area: Candy 16
5:00 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -2.5, rpm: 143.5
(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA
East Area: Candy 16
7:15 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -6.5, rpm: 145.5
(6) USC vs (7) Oregon
West Area: Candy 16
9:45 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -2, o/u: 138.5
NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28
(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton
West Area: Candy 16
2:10 pm ET, CBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5
(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State
East Area: Candy 16
5:00 pm ET, CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Michigan -3.5, rpm: 145
(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA
East Area: Candy 16
7:15 pm ET, TBS
Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: Alabama -5.5, rpm: 143.5
(6) USC vs (7) Oregon
West Area: Candy 16
9:45 pm ET, TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Line: USC -2.5, o/u: 139
Wager on faculty basketball with BetMGM
NCAA Match Candy 16: Saturday, March 27
(8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State
Midwest Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Loyola 71, Oregon State 65
Line: Loyola -7, o / u: 125
Ultimate Rating: Oregon State 65, Loyola 58
(1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova
South Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Baylor 74, Villanova 65
Line: Baylor -8, o / u: 142
Ultimate Rating: Baylor 62, Villanova 51
(3) Arkansas vs (15) Oral Roberts
South Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Arkansas 85, Oral Roberts 73
Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 157.5
Ultimate Rating: Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70
(2) Houston vs (11) Syracuse
Midwest Area: Candy 16
Prediction: Houston 68, Syracuse 65
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 140
Ultimate Rating: Houston 62, Syracuse 46
NEXT: NCAA Match Second Spherical
.