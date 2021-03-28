NCAA Tournament Predictions, Previews, Schedule, Scoreboard: Sweet 16 Sunday

The NCAA Match Candy 16 schedule, predictions, sport previews, TV, sport occasions and websites.

How are the picks up to now?

Total: SU 238-100, ATS 179-151-4, o / u 193-139-1

NCAA Match: SU 38-17, ATS 26-27-2, o / u 30-25

NCAA Match Elite Eight: Monday, March 29

(2) Houston vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: Elite Eight

7:15 pm ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 130.5

(1) Baylor vs (3) Arkansas

South Area: Elite Eight

9:57 pm ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -6.5, o / u: 149.5

NCAA Match Candy 16: Sunday, March 28

(1) Gonzaga vs (5) Creighton

West Area: Candy 16

2:10 pm ET, CBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5

(1) Michigan vs (4) Florida State

East Area: Candy 16

5:00 pm ET, CBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Michigan -2.5, rpm: 143.5

(2) Alabama vs (11) UCLA

East Area: Candy 16

7:15 pm ET, TBS

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Alabama -6.5, rpm: 145.5

(6) USC vs (7) Oregon

West Area: Candy 16

9:45 pm ET, TBS

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: USC -2, o/u: 138.5

NCAA Match Candy 16: Saturday, March 27

(8) Loyola vs (12) Oregon State

Midwest Area: Candy 16

Prediction: Loyola 71, Oregon State 65

Line: Loyola -7, o / u: 125

Ultimate Rating: Oregon State 65, Loyola 58

(1) Baylor vs (5) Villanova

South Area: Candy 16

Prediction: Baylor 74, Villanova 65

Line: Baylor -8, o / u: 142

Ultimate Rating: Baylor 62, Villanova 51

(3) Arkansas vs (15) Oral Roberts

South Area: Candy 16

Prediction: Arkansas 85, Oral Roberts 73

Line: Arkansas -11, o/u: 157.5

Ultimate Rating: Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

(2) Houston vs (11) Syracuse

Midwest Area: Candy 16

Prediction: Houston 68, Syracuse 65

Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 140

Ultimate Rating: Houston 62, Syracuse 46