NCAA Women’s Basketball: Final Four recap – Gamecock + Husky move on

The NCAA Women’s Final Four is taking place this weekend at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis with four of the best teams in the country. #1 ranked team in the tournament South Carolina Gamecock saw it in court because they took care of it Louisville Cardinals 72-59 in the first two semifinals. The second one also seeded #2. as was good ukony Huskies upset #1 seed and defending champion, led by Hopkins native Paige Buykers stanford cardinal 63-58 to advance to his 12th NCAA Championship game.

South Carolina started off with a bang from the opening tip as they used some excellent shooting and rebounding as well as a cold shooting performance from Louisville to take an 11-2 lead. Louisville will start a slow comeback and reduce Gamecock’s lead…