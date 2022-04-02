NCAA Women’s Finals: Yukon to Play South Carolina in Championship Game

CNN ,

Yukon will take on South Carolina in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game after defeating defending national champion Stanford on Friday night in the Final Four.

The 63–58 victory gave Huskies head coach Zeno Aurimma a shot at their 12th title.

“Luckily for us, Stanford didn’t have their best stuff, and we made some big plays, and by some unknown miracle, we’re playing Sunday night,” he said after the game.

Aurimma’s first title was in 1995. His last title was in 2016.

Yukon entered the night anew in the Elite Eight with a thrilling 91-87 win over No. 1 seed North Carolina State in double overtime. this was it…