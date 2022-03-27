NCAR Fire Force Evacuates 8,000 Homes in Boulder, Colorado

A wildfire burns near the US National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

Boulder, Colo. – About 8,000 homes were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire engulfed an open space near the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder on Saturday afternoon.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said wireless emergency alerts were sent to all cell phones in the affected area, which covers about 19,000 people.

The NCAR fire started around 2 pm on Saturday and measured 122 acres, with no control until 7 pm. No structure has been damaged.