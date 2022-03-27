NCAR Fire forces evacuation of 8,000 homes in Boulder, Colorado

A wildfire is burning near the US National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

Boulder, Colo. – About 8,000 homes were ordered to evacuate due to a rapidly growing wildfire in an open space near the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said wireless emergency alerts have been sent to all cell phones in the affected area, which covers about 19,000 people.

The NCAR fire started around 2 pm on Saturday and measured 122 acres, with no control until 7 pm. No structure has been damaged.