NCC vs PCC Live Score Nightcliff vs Palmerston Team Preview Scorecard Playing 11 Toss







Darwin ODD 2021 league has completed its 6 matches and now looking further for some more amazing matches that will help you to spend your day with some energetic sports feeling. Well, Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club and both teams are all set to make you feel over the moon with some more enthusiastic gameplay. The amazing match between these two teams will take place today at, 06:00 AM IST on the ground of Nightcliff Oval, Darwin. If you are also one of those who are looking to play fantasy cricket so stick around to get all the complete match details.

As you all must be in the swim that NCC is all set to juxtapose PCC in the ground but the more amazing thing to know is, Nightcliff Cricket Club is having the experience to be in the ground on the other side the Palmerston Cricket Club will appear in the ground for the very first time so the team has to play harder to show its tricks and strategy because if the team wins then it must put some impression on others as it is going to be the first match of PCC. Before making a dream team you should aware of some necessary things and the details you should know are weather and pitch report and playing XI players name.

7th Match

Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club

Nightcliff Oval, Darwin

Darwin ODD 2021

14 May 2021, 07:00 AM IS

Nightcliff Cricket Club Playing XI (Likely): Josh Hartill, William Blair, Michael Kudra, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Nachiket Sant (c), Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Joel Curtis (wk), Jayllen Naganayagam, Andrew Richards.

Palmerston Cricket Club Playing XI (Likely): Alex Bleakley (c), Jake Baker, Corey McDean (wk), Shane Buttfield, Harshtik Bimbral, Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell, Oscar Obron-Corby, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Liam Sparke, Lucas Nitschke.

As you know that the match is going to be played at Nightcliff Oval, Darwin, and according to the latest climate reports the climate of Nightcliff Oval, Darwin is totally warm, and sunny clear sky will help the sun to spread heat on the ground. The other thing to focus on is pitch and as per all the previous matches, the pitch of Nightcliff Oval seems to favour both players because this pitch helps batsmen to score high and pacers get the high opportunity to take wickets with bowling tricks.

No doubt that the match is going to be super cool and crazy because one team is having the experience to be on the pitch of ground and the opponent will debut with this match in the league. If we talk about the NCC so the team has played 3 matches in which the team got winner tag just once and got defeated twice, on the other side the PCC has not played a single match yet, so this is the first opportunity to show their skills in the ground and to make their fan base this time. Don’t forget to watch the game, till then stay tuned with us to know all the complete team news and live score.