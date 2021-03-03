ND vs WF Fantasy Prediction: Best fantasy fix for Wellington Firebirds Northern District vs New Zealand ODD Eliminator Final | sport

ND vs WF Fantasy Prediction: Northern District of Wellington Firebirds – 3 March 2021 (Hamilton) Belongs to. Michael Bracewell and Brett Hampton are the players to watch out for in this game.

Loading...

Northern Districts will take on the Wellington Firebirds in the final match of the Ford Trophy eliminator. The winner of this game will face the Canterbury Kings in the final game.

Loading...

The Wellington Firebirds won their five games in the league-stages, while the Northern Districts won six of them. The two sides have met each other twice this season, and the Firebirds have emerged as winners on both occasions. This knockout game can be awesome.

Loading...

Pitch report – The batting average on this ground is 264 runs in the Ford Trophy this season.

Loading...

Total Games Played: 3; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 0; Bats 2N d Won: 3

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 3:30 AM IST, Live on Fansode Stadium: – Seddon Park, Hamilton

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Northern district – Jeet Rawal, Katenay Clarke, Joe Carter, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kugleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Loading...

Wellington Firebirds – Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Jacob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Il McPeak

Loading...

Squad must have 5 players

F Allen, M Bracewell, J Rawal, B Hampton and BJ Watling.

Loading...

ND vs WF team wicket-keeper

Tom Blundell (Price 9.5) and BJ Watling (Price 9) Our wicket will remain keeper. Blundell has scored 198 runs at an average of 49.50 in the tournament, while Watling has scored 152 runs at an average of 50.66. Both of them are international level players.

Loading...

ND vs WF Team Batsmen

Jeet Rawal (value 9) and Joe Carter (value 8.5) We will have our bats from the northern districts. Rawal has scored 371 runs in the tournament at an average of 37.10, while Carter has scored 144 runs at an average of 36.00. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

Loading...

Fin Allen (value 9.5) and Jacob Bhula (price 8.5) The Wellington Firebirds will have our batsmen. Allen scored a 50-ball century in the last game, while Bhula scored 273 runs at an average of 34.12 in the competition. Both of them are batting well.

Loading...

ND vs WF Team all-rounders

Michael Bracewell (Price 9.5) We will have an all-rounder from the Wellington Firebirds. Bracewell has scored 341 runs in the tournament at an average of 56.83, while he has taken nine wickets in bowling.

Loading...

Brett Hampton (Price 9.5) We will have an all rounder from the northern districts. Hampton has scored 223 runs in the tournament at an average of 31.85, while bowling has taken 17 wickets.

Loading...

ND vs WF Team Bowlers

Logan van Beek (Price 9) and Peter Younghusband (Price 8.5) The Wellington Firebirds will have our bowlers. Younghusband has taken 13 wickets in the tournament, while Beak has scored six points in just four matches. These two are wicket takers.

Loading...

Anurag Verma (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from the northern districts. Verma has taken 13 wickets in the tournament, while his economy has gone up to 4.96.

Loading...

Match Prediction: The Wellington Firebirds are the favorites to win the game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Michael Bracewell and Brett Hampton

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

Captain’s both pick + Finn Allen and Jeet Rawal

Loading...

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the pitching players, a pitch report and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.