Nearly 100 Leaders Appointed By Ex-CM Trivendra Removed From Uttarakhand Govt Bodies – Tech Kashif

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttarakhand government on Friday ordered the removal of nearly 100 leaders appointed in various state-run bodies by former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post on March 9.

“Barring those appointed in the constitutional positions for a fixed term, appointment of all others including advisors, chairman and vice chairman in boards, corporations etc. stands cancel,” read an order released on Friday and signed by chief secretary Om Prakash.

The order meant the removal of BJP leaders close to Trivendra Singh Rawat from these bodies. Around 10 leaders appointed in government bodies in his rule were given the status of cabinet minister, while over 25 were enjoying the status of minister of state.

A senior party functionary said there were several objections over these appointments. “(Current) chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has been given a free hand and he will appoint leaders in the government boards,” the leader said.

With less than a year remaining for the assembly elections in the hill state, the BJP asked Trivendra Singh Rawat to quit in the wake of dissent against him. Since assuming office, Tirath Singh Rawat has reviewed controversial decisions taken by his predecessor.

Earlier this week, Trivendra Singh Rawat’s name was not included in the list of star campaigners for the bypoll to Salt constituency. However, after deliberations, the party included his name in the revised list issued on Thursday.

