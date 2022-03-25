Nebraska Congressman Faces Calls to Step Down After Convictions

Although Mr Fortenberry had already forfeited his committee functions according to House Republican rules for members facing federal indictments, a conviction does not automatically disqualify him to retain his seat. She can be expelled, if two-thirds Members of the House vote for approval, but such a measure is extremely rare. Many House members who have been convicted of crimes resign before they reach that point.

In October, when he was charged, the Congressman maintained his innocence.

“Five-and-a-half years ago, someone from overseas illegally pumped money into my campaign,” Fortenberry said in a video posted online at the time. “I didn’t know anything about this.”

He was convicted after a week-long trial.

“The integrity of the country is threatened by lies in this matter…