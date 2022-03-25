Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry convicted for lying to FBI

A federal jury in Los Angeles has convicted Jeff Fortenberry of three felony counts for lying to the FBI about 2016 foreign campaign contributions. The nine-term Nebraska Republican congressman was found guilty of two counts as well as conspiracy to falsify and conceal material facts. Making false statements to federal investigators. Each of the three felony charges in the indictment carry a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for June 28.” Federal Prosecutor Mac Jenkins said outside the courthouse after the verdict, “It is certainly very fitting to see the hard work of federal agents and the US Attorney’s Office supporting the jury’s decision.” Was.” Jenkins added that the verdict shows it is “paramount”…

