LATEST

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry convicted for lying to FBI

Posted on
Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry convicted for lying to FBI

A federal jury in Los Angeles has convicted Jeff Fortenberry of three felony counts for lying to the FBI about 2016 foreign campaign contributions. The nine-term Nebraska Republican congressman was found guilty of two counts as well as conspiracy to falsify and conceal material facts. Making false statements to federal investigators. Each of the three felony charges in the indictment carry a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for June 28.” Federal Prosecutor Mac Jenkins said outside the courthouse after the verdict, “It is certainly very fitting to see the hard work of federal agents and the US Attorney’s Office supporting the jury’s decision.” Was.” Jenkins added that the verdict shows it is “paramount”…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top