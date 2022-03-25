Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is found guilty in contributions probe

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was indicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal officials about an illegal $30,000 contribution from a foreign billionaire to his campaign at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

A federal jury in L.A. deliberated nearly two hours before finding a nine-term Republican guilty of concealment of information and two counts of making false statements to officers. Fortenberry was charged after the FBI denied that he knew he had received illegal money from Lebanese-born Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagouri.

Fortenberry showed no emotion as she read the verdict, but her youngest daughter wept uncontrollably in front of the gallery as her mother tried to…