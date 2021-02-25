Nebraska vs. Illinois College Basketball Game Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: State Farm Center, Champagne, IL

Network: BTN

Nebraska (5-16) vs. Illinois (16-6) Game Preview

Why will Nebraska win

Illinois did not have a loss against Michigan State a few days ago in 81-72. Was this team hitting the wall a bit, or was it just an insult? It was probably more of the latter, but the defense could not keep the Spartans off the field, and there is a sudden strange trend of issues preventing teams from all three.

Nebraska has not been great from the outside, but was great off the field in a fun shootout loss to Penn State a few days ago, and was able to push the Fighting Illini back in mid-January in an overtime loss.

The victory may not be there, but the team keeps pushing.

Why Illinois will win

Yes, it was an insult.

Michigan State took its energy and shooting to another level in a win over Illinois on Tuesday. The Illini are back home and should be fine as long as the defense is able to crank up the intensity again.

The loss to the Spartans is fresh, but a few days ago the Illini slammed a dangerous Minnesota team on the road. This is a very strong offense to contend against against a Nebraska team that does not shoot well, cannot hit free throws, and makes many mistakes.

What is going to happen

Illinois has some problems with its stability. It is a good team to beat anyone in the country on the right day, but it was not very good against Northwestern, and then captured Minnesota. It was overwhelming against Wisconsin, and lost to Michigan State.

It is going well with star Ayon Dosanmu as well – as it performs poorly with a very good one.

Nebraska vs. Illinois prediction, line

Illinois 78, Nebraska 64

Row: Illinois-16.5, O / U: 145.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

Must see rating: 2

