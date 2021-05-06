LATEST

NEC Forms Subsidiary to Support US National Security Tech Requirements; Benji Hutchinson Quoted – GovCon Wire

NEC Corporation of America has launched a new subsidiary that will offer biometric identity, machine learning, computer vision and artificial intelligence applications to the homeland security, defense, intelligence and law enforcement sectors.

Benji Hutchinson, an industry veteran and a biometrics and AI leader, will lead NEC National Security Solutions as president and Patricia Ford will serve as facility security officer of NEC NSS to help the company meet compliance requirements for the Top Secret Facility Clearance Level, the company said Wednesday.

Hutchinson said NEC NSS is honored to support the public servants at critical U.S. agencies and looks forward to providing them with technology platforms in support of their missions.

The board of directors of NEC NSS includes Kay Kapoor, CEO of Arya Technologies, former vice president and chief operating officer at Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and a three-time Wash100 awardee; Michael Vickers, former undersecretary of defense for intelligence and former CIA officer; and Francis X Taylor, principal at Cambridge Global Advisors, president and CEO of FXTaylor Associates and former undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security.

NEC NSS will operate under a special security agreement with the U.S. government as a Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence-mitigated entity in Arlington, Virginia.

The new entity will also provide advanced analytics, access control, identity verification, fiber optic sensing, scene processing and border control and transportation security applications to federal customers.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

43
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
11
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top