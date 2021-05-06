NEC Forms Subsidiary to Support US National Security Tech Requirements; Benji Hutchinson Quoted – GovCon Wire

NEC Corporation of America has launched a new subsidiary that will offer biometric identity, machine learning, computer vision and artificial intelligence applications to the homeland security, defense, intelligence and law enforcement sectors.

Benji Hutchinson, an industry veteran and a biometrics and AI leader, will lead NEC National Security Solutions as president and Patricia Ford will serve as facility security officer of NEC NSS to help the company meet compliance requirements for the Top Secret Facility Clearance Level, the company said Wednesday.

Hutchinson said NEC NSS is honored to support the public servants at critical U.S. agencies and looks forward to providing them with technology platforms in support of their missions.

The board of directors of NEC NSS includes Kay Kapoor, CEO of Arya Technologies, former vice president and chief operating officer at Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and a three-time Wash100 awardee; Michael Vickers, former undersecretary of defense for intelligence and former CIA officer; and Francis X Taylor, principal at Cambridge Global Advisors, president and CEO of FXTaylor Associates and former undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security.

NEC NSS will operate under a special security agreement with the U.S. government as a Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence-mitigated entity in Arlington, Virginia.

The new entity will also provide advanced analytics, access control, identity verification, fiber optic sensing, scene processing and border control and transportation security applications to federal customers.