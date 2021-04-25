Need a mood boost? Get jiggy with these adorable videos of dancing cats – Film TMT

If we lived in a world with out cat movies, would YouTube even exist? For the reason that early days of the web when memes had been an afterthought, and never a driving pressure for world tradition, cat movies have all the time been an integral a part of leisure on the net. From Keyboard Cat to Grumpy Cat to Nyan Cat, our feline buddies have been continually related on this planet of video sharing.

Maybe the thriller of what’s happening within the minds of those little furballs retains us continually documenting & sharing kitties’ exploits on-line. No matter our obsession with cats is, feline video sharing doesn’t appear to point out indicators of stopping anytime quickly. In reality, it appears like there are extra movies of cats on YouTube than ever earlier than.

For those who assume you’ve seen all of it with regards to cat vids, you could be stunned. Neglect Grumpy Cat, have you ever even seen any dancing cat movies? We’ve dug by means of the dredges of YouTube to search out a number of the greatest movies of cats dancing to blow your thoughts with some feline boogies you will have missed in your quest for the proper cat vid.

Mirror Cat

We’re unsure precisely what’s on this kitty’s catnip, however no matter it’s been munching on positive has the little fella itching to chop a rug within the mirror. Examine the date on the posting: you undoubtedly haven’t seen this furball minimize a rug earlier than.

Pat-A-Cake

Talking of mirrors, we received’t attempt to idiot you: this video simply options one cat within the mirror, not two dancing collectively. Nevertheless, this little feline may assume it’s dancing with a brand new pal, even when the brand new pal is simply the kitty’s reflection.

Winnie the Kitten

You’ll should forgive us for the soundtrack; you’ll have “Uptown Funk” infuriatingly caught in your head not less than yearly for the remainder of your life when you plan on attending any weddings. Nevertheless, we predict the music is a small worth to pay to introduce the kitty with the most effective strikes round: Winnie.

Nae Nae Kitty

Okay, so this dancing cat could be laptop animated, however you must admit, this little gray kitty is likely one of the funniest cats chopping a rug obtainable to take a look at on YouTube. Have a look at the little man shred! Any manner you slice it, this furball is placing these two white boys to disgrace.

Tail-whipping

Whereas many YouTube vids of dancing cats may depend on low-cost modifying methods to make a cat appear to be it’s dancing, this tail-whipping kitty appears to be chopping a rug all by itself. Have a look at its little legs kick; this newbie kitten is sure to go professional.

Deaf cat

Lastly, we all know this little kitty isn’t dancing by itself; the poor furball is deaf and wishes somewhat assist from its proprietor to get its groove on. Regardless of its lack-luster expertise, you must admit this little longhaired prince is cuter than the remainder, and we’ve got to offer him an ideal ten for this efficiency.

—

If our record isn’t sufficient to maintain you busy with new cat movies, you may want to perform a little research of your individual. It appears just like the cat movies of the net will proceed to press on, as YouTube will get an onslaught of latest feline favorites each day. Till tomorrow, try the most effective movies of dancing cats we might discover on YouTube.