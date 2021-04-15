Need more ‘Euphoria’? Watch the HBO cast in these projects next – Film TMT

It’s secure to say that in case you’ve even simply seen one episode of the HBO Max hit present Euphoria, then you definitely’re most likely conscious of simply how insanely proficient the forged is. All through the vary of scenes the actors & actresses need to carry out on the present that vary from emotionally heart-wrenching scenes or simply plain disturbing ones, their expertise is certain to maintain us on the sting of our seats all through the present’s first season.

Sadly, we nonetheless have a while to go earlier than HBO Max releases Euphoria season two. Whereas taking pictures for the second season was supposed to start over a yr in the past, it was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that the present is lastly getting again on monitor and at present have begun taking pictures once more!

Whereas the present has not less than given followers a two-episode particular and a few lovely behind the scenes pics whereas we anticipate Euphoria season two, we fully perceive if that will not really feel like sufficient. When you’re craving some extra of the proficient forged, then you may not less than look out for what the actors & actresses have coming for them subsequent. Take a look at future initiatives from the Euphoria forged right here which you could quickly get pleasure from!

Zendaya

Ahh, Zendaya, the queen herself. HBO Max’s Euphoria actually was not her breakout present, nevertheless it positively was the present that exemplified simply how highly effective her performing abilities really may be, and even received her an Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Sequence. In previous years, this actress has actually been fairly busy, from lending her chops to blockbuster hits just like the Spider-Man franchise to dramas like Malcolm & Marie.

Nonetheless, the star has no plans to decelerate any time quickly. Other than season two of Euphoria, you may as well anticipate to see Zendaya in three upcoming movies. First, you may anticipate to see her star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villenueve’s highly-anticipated Dune, then within the upcoming Spiderman: No Method House, then lastly, House Jam: A New Legacy. We are able to’t wait!

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer captured all our hearts enjoying the position of the candy, delicate, and dreamy Jules. She’s gained tons of followers since this present, so in case you’re craving extra Hunter Schafer, the place are you able to anticipate finding her? Fairly truthfully, the star by no means anticipated to be an actress, and Euphoria was her first and solely expertise in performing. Whereas she loves performing, she’s extra busy with different endeavors comparable to strutting on the runway.

The star, based mostly in New York, has walked in loads of style reveals all through her profession. Her most up-to-date present she did was very just lately for Mugler Spring 2021, the place she shocked and captured much more hearts together with her scorching appears.

Jacob Elordi

Nate Jacobs might be the character you hate essentially the most on this present (or not less than we hope it’s). However whereas we hate Nate, we completely love Jacob Elordi for his skill to play such a disturbing character so nicely. Evidently this star has two upcoming initiatives to this point, which is starring within the Netflix rom-com The Kissing Sales space 3 after which a psychological thriller Deep Water.

Barbie Ferreira

The attractive Barbie Ferreira performed the headstrong Kat in HBO Max’s Euphoria, however what are her subsequent steps? Sadly, moreover the latest comedy she starred in final yr titled Unpregnant, it doesn’t seem to be the star has any introduced upcoming initiatives within the works. No less than we’ll nonetheless see her come season two!

Alexa Demie

Dangerous*ss Maddy Perez gave us some iconic traces and scorching appears, so what has Alexa Demie been as much as apart from filming season two of Euphoria? Effectively, as for her upcoming initiatives, she has a film directed by Gia Coppola titled Mainstream that’s set to return out later this yr. Whereas she might not be enjoying a number one position, we will’t wait to see her on the massive display screen!

Sydney Sweeney

So what about Sydney Sweeney, who performed the candy and sort Cassie in Euphoria? Followers of the star are in for a deal with as she’s anticipated to have two of her initiatives launched this yr! The primary shall be a thriller titled Evening Tooth that can arrive on Netflix later this yr, and the opposite shall be one other thriller known as The Voyeurs. We’re so excited for her!