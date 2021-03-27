Need some new true crime podcasts? Tune into these addicting programs – Film Daily

With quarantine and COVID, folks have been turning increasingly to numerous types of leisure. One factor that we fell into over the course of the yr was true crime podcasts of which there’s a wide range of them. From common to lesser recognized, these true crime podcasts can bounce between real-life circumstances to tales of the supernatural. Both approach, it’s all very fascinating to the true crime group.

What true crime podcasts, nevertheless, are probably the most addicting? What are those that you simply can not cease listening to? Or those that inform probably the most fascinating true crime circumstances on the market? Properly, listed here are a few of our suggestions for true crime podcasts that you may not miss out on.

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

One in every of our private favourite podcasts, Morbid is hosted by Ash & Alaina, a hairstylist & post-mortem technician respectively. Greatest mates in addition to household, the pair undergo a few of true crime’s most fascinating, tragic, and outright bizarre circumstances with empathy, compassion, and, sure, loads of humor. In the event you ever needed to listen to folks creatively insult serial killers as a result of serial killers are horrible human beings, then Morbid is right here.

Listening to Morbid truthfully seems like sitting round along with your greatest mates as they inform you a few true crime case that they really realized. You understand, if that’s one thing to do with your pals. Ash & Alaina additionally department out into supernatural episodes in addition to listener-submitted tales, however the meat & potatoes of the collection is true crime. With a nicely of empathy for the victims, they be sure to share their tales.

As well as, Ash & Alaina additionally host a real crime checklist podcast referred to as Crime Countdown with Parcast on Spotify. That’s positively value a hear if you would like one thing true crime, however extra bite-sized.

Pink Collar

Hosted by Catherine Townsend, this collection dives into “pink collar” criminals. Or, white collar criminals who kill for his or her crimes. From a sexually sadistic serial killer to the Preppy Axe Assassin, Townsend has lined a wide range of circumstances that can frustrate you and make you very suspicious subsequent time somebody comes with a “as soon as in a lifetime” type of supply.

From the psychology of how pink collar criminals suppose to the surprising particulars of their crime, Pink Collar crams a variety of fascinating element into a few 30 to 40-minute true-crime podcast. It’s positively value taking the time to binge all these episodes from the collection, which hails from audio chunk aka the community that produces Crime Junkie and Counter Clock.

That’s Spooky!

This true crime and paranormal podcast will introduce you to Johnny & Tyler, your new spooky homosexual Canadian besties. As a result of who doesn’t love a spooky b*tch? Every week, the couple go over fascinating information “spooky homosexual bulls**t”, a fast drag race recap, after which set about telling one another no matter bizarre or odd longform story that they discovered over the week. From fascinating true crime circumstances to haunted lighthouses, they’ve advised all of it.

Whereas That’s Spooky can positively get a bit foolish & witty, Johnny & Tyler maintain a variety of respect for the victims of the crimes that they cowl, once they cowl true crime circumstances. Actually? It’s only a enjoyable podcast to hearken to that covers a variety of subjects and provides you a number of tales per episode. It’s positively a great palate cleanser in the event you’ve been listening to a number of the heavier and extra critical true crime podcasts, a minimum of.

Unsolved Mysteries

That’s proper! Everybody’s favourite collection about unsolved circumstances has its personal podcast. If Netflix reboot’s pure documentary fashion format didn’t enchantment to you, then the podcast could also be a greater match. Hosted by Steve French (The Mandalorian), every week covers a special unsolved case. The excellent news is that this podcast solely began in Feb. 2021, so you might have loads of time to make amends for all of the episodes.

Plus, nothing actually screams “true crime” like one thing involving Unsolved Mysteries. From the narration to the eerie opening music, the podcast actually nails what made the unique collection work.