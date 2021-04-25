‘Needless Politics, Centre Not Getting Vaccines Cheap’: Health Minister

Harsh Vardhan stated the Centre will present assist to states to vaccinate all eligible individuals totally free

New Delhi:

Union Well being Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a Fb submit as we speak stated the federal government doesn’t give vaccines on to anybody and stated that the Centre getting the vaccine cheaper than the states is “patently false”.

“The 50% quota, that’s at Authorities of India’s pricing, is totally free distribution of vaccines and distribution of all of this shall be accomplished via the states solely. Therefore the allegation that Centre is getting it low-cost and states are usually not is patently false,” he stated in a prolonged submit.

The Serum Institute of India, manufacturing Covishield, introduced that its vaccine could be bought at Rs 400 to states and at Rs 600 to non-public hospitals.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will price Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for personal hospitals, the corporate stated in an announcement on Saturday. The costs for the Centre would stay the identical at Rs 150.