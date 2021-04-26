Neel Ranaut Recreates BollyWood Outfits Check Images Name Bio Wiki & Pictures

The actress Kangana Ranaut went on twitter as she expressed her happiness towards the up and coming model Sarbjit Sarkar who is also known as Neel Ranaut who has recently walked the ramp.

The model has become a big thing on tik tok as he has got his fame by recreating the pictures of the bollywood stars as he dresses up like them and imitate their expressions which looks really funny and that is the reason that people are loving him in this avatar, the Tik Tok star belong to Tripura has also shared his story by sharing all of the challenges that he faced while doing what he does and also talked about all of the challenges that he faced before and after doing what he does which is dressing up as actors and actresses and imitate their personalities.

The guy has been ridiculed so many times by the internet trollers but he never lost hope and stayed true to his art, he used the name NEEL because he is into blue color and also he is a big fan of Kangana Ranaut hence he went with the surname Ranaut. In the video he has spoken about the journey that he had and also about the dreams that he wants to achieve, he stated that his father and mother have always dis encouraged him to do what he is doing, he told in the interview that he used spare parts to make these outfits that resemble the outfits of the celebrities and also stated that he is not trying ridicule the celebrities by imitating them, he does this as he is a big fan of them and he just wants to see the reactions of the celebrities to the pictures that he posts. His father sells boiled chickpeas and he has even used them in his outfits which is just insane and so creative to do.

Kangana Ranaut stated in her tweet that the gut shared his experience walking the ramp in such a big show that took place in Delhi, the story of him is truly inspiring and she also praised him by saying that it takes a lot of talent and creativity to pull something off like this and he is a living example of this and she hopes that he keeps doing what he does and shouldn’t get affected by the people who discourage him as he is already doing that and after what the actress has said about her, he is going to really get more motivated than ever and we hope that he keeps entertaining people the way he does as there should be more people like him who care about making people laugh in the times when people are all about discouraging each other.