Neem Oil: Neem oil rich in medicinal properties is magical for hair and skin

Neem is used as a medicine in Ayurveda, it is beneficial for hair and skin, people use it from its leaves to its bark for beauty. But today we will talk about Neem oil which is very beneficial.

You can apply neem oil in Indian gooseberry oil, it prevents hair from becoming white. Also, the forces are beautiful with this.

Neem oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids, these work to improve the skin.

Neem oil prevents fungal infection from occurring in the head, it helps to relieve dryness, itching and russiness.