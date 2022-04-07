NEET 2022: Entrance exam on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in – Details here | India News

NEET 2022: Entrance exam on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in - Details here

NEET 2022: Entrance exam on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in – Details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) announced the examination date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. According to the latest information by NTA, the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 17.

NTA also informed that the registration process for NEET-UG 2022 examination has started on neet.nta.nic.in. Students who wish to apply for NEET-UG 2022 examination need to note that the last date to apply for the exam is May 6, 2022.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website nta.ac.in.

“The Entrance Test…


