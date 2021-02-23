Step by step guide to apply for NEET PG 2021, online registration form, eligibility, last date @ nbe.edu.in

Eliminating all the wait, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG 2021 today. This is good news for those candidates who have completed their MBBS studies and are waiting for the PG entrance exam. In addition, the registration process has started at 3:00 pm today, and interested applicants can start applying online from now on.

Please visit our article: RTE Chhattisgarh (CG) Entrance 2021

All the eligible candidates of NEET PG Exam 2021 can apply online by visiting the official portal www.nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021

This article explains the online process to apply for NEET PG 2021, eligibility criteria, online registration form and last date to apply for the exam.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam PG Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to be eligible for NEET PG 2021.

Applicants should complete MBBS from any MCI recognized medical college.

It is mandatory to complete one year internship before applying to NEET PG.

Candidates who have completed their one year post MBBS internship before 30th June are also eligible to apply for this exam.

50% of the seats under NEET PG are for All India Quota.

How to apply for NEET PG 2021 online @ nbe.edu.in

Let us see the online process to apply for the NEET PG exam for the year 2021.

Go to the official portal of the National Board of Examinations.

It then takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the NEET 2021 button on the same page.

Click on New Registration Button On the newly opened page.

It then displays the online user for the following page.

Please select one of the declaration options: I am an applicant, or I am an agent.

Click on submit button.

Enter / Select Candidate Name, Re-enter Candidate Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Nationality, Mobile Number, Alternate Mobile Number, Email ID and Email ID.

Please visit our article: RTE UP Entrance 2021-22

Click Generate OTP.

It then generates the OTP on the registered mobile number.

Click Validate OTP.

Now, copy and enter the OTP in the corresponding field.

Click on the Declaration checkbox.

Enter captcha code.

Click the preview button to view the application form.

Verify all details and click on submit button.

It then displays the application number which you should note for further reference.

An email and SMS application containing the number and password has been made.

Applicants should logout and re-login with shared credentials to complete the application form.

In addition, applicants can now click “Go to application form” to fill the application form.

It redirects online to the registration form below.

The applicant can inspect. The personal details section is already filled as shown below.

Answer for Yes / No: Do ​​you have the Aadhaar Card issued by the Government of India?

Answer for Yes / No: Do ​​you have a PAN card issued by the Government of India?

Answer for Yes / No: Do ​​you have a driving license issued by the Government of India?

Answer Yes / No: Do ​​you have PASSPORT issued by the Government of India?

Enter the identification mark (birthmark / physical sign).

Under the correspondence address section, enter address line 1, address line 2, country, state, city / district, postcode.

Answer Yes / No to: Is the permanent address the same as the correspondence address?

Under the correspondence address section, enter address line 1, address line 2, country, state, city / district, postcode.

Click the Save and Miracle button.

Continue to enter the eligibility details on the next page and the test center details on the next page.

It then accepts applicants with an acknowledgment number.

Procedure for NEET applicant login

Let us see the online process to login the applicant on NEET portal.

Enter the user ID and password on the login page.

It then takes the online user to the user dashboard with all the details and functions of the applicant.

The last date for online application form is 15 March 2021 (till 11:55 pm). All interested and eligible applicants apply on or before the due date.

Please visit our article: Assam GNM Entrance 2021

National Examination Board Official Portal

NEET PG 2021 FAQ