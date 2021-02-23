LATEST

NEET PG 2021 | Apply, see online registration form, eligibility, last date nbe.edu at [email protected]

Step by step guide to apply for NEET PG 2021, online registration form, eligibility, last date @ nbe.edu.in

Eliminating all the wait, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG 2021 today. This is good news for those candidates who have completed their MBBS studies and are waiting for the PG entrance exam. In addition, the registration process has started at 3:00 pm today, and interested applicants can start applying online from now on.

All the eligible candidates of NEET PG Exam 2021 can apply online by visiting the official portal www.nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021

This article explains the online process to apply for NEET PG 2021, eligibility criteria, online registration form and last date to apply for the exam.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam PG Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to be eligible for NEET PG 2021.

  • Applicants should complete MBBS from any MCI recognized medical college.
  • It is mandatory to complete one year internship before applying to NEET PG.
  • Candidates who have completed their one year post MBBS internship before 30th June are also eligible to apply for this exam.
  • 50% of the seats under NEET PG are for All India Quota.

How to apply for NEET PG 2021 online @ nbe.edu.in

Let us see the online process to apply for the NEET PG exam for the year 2021.

  • Go to the official portal of the National Board of Examinations.
  • It then takes the online user to the home page.
Apply online for NEET PG 2021
  • Click on the NEET 2021 button on the same page.
  • Click on New Registration Button On the newly opened page.
Apply online for NEET PG 2021
  • It then displays the online user for the following page.
  • Please select one of the declaration options: I am an applicant, or I am an agent.
Apply online for NEET PG 2021
  • Click on submit button.
  • Enter / Select Candidate Name, Re-enter Candidate Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Nationality, Mobile Number, Alternate Mobile Number, Email ID and Email ID.

NEET PG 2021
  • Click Generate OTP.
  • It then generates the OTP on the registered mobile number.
  • Click Validate OTP.
  • Now, copy and enter the OTP in the corresponding field.
  • Click on the Declaration checkbox.
  • Enter captcha code.
  • Click the preview button to view the application form.
  • Verify all details and click on submit button.
  • It then displays the application number which you should note for further reference.
  • An email and SMS application containing the number and password has been made.
  • Applicants should logout and re-login with shared credentials to complete the application form.
  • In addition, applicants can now click “Go to application form” to fill the application form.
  • It redirects online to the registration form below.
Apply online for NEET PG 2021
  • The applicant can inspect. The personal details section is already filled as shown below.
  • Answer for Yes / No: Do ​​you have the Aadhaar Card issued by the Government of India?
  • Answer for Yes / No: Do ​​you have a PAN card issued by the Government of India?
  • Answer for Yes / No: Do ​​you have a driving license issued by the Government of India?
  • Answer Yes / No: Do ​​you have PASSPORT issued by the Government of India?
  • Enter the identification mark (birthmark / physical sign).
Online registration form for NEET PG 2021
  • Under the correspondence address section, enter address line 1, address line 2, country, state, city / district, postcode.
  • Answer Yes / No to: Is the permanent address the same as the correspondence address?
Apply online for NEET PG 2021
  • Under the correspondence address section, enter address line 1, address line 2, country, state, city / district, postcode.
  • Click the Save and Miracle button.
  • Continue to enter the eligibility details on the next page and the test center details on the next page.
  • It then accepts applicants with an acknowledgment number.

Procedure for NEET applicant login

Let us see the online process to login the applicant on NEET portal.

Procedure for NEET applicant login
  • Enter the user ID and password on the login page.
Procedure for NEET applicant login
  • It then takes the online user to the user dashboard with all the details and functions of the applicant.

Last date for online application for NEET PG 2021

The last date for online application form is 15 March 2021 (till 11:55 pm). All interested and eligible applicants apply on or before the due date.

Quick Links

National Examination Board Official Portal

NEET PG 2021 FAQ

NEET PG Article What is the complete form of NEET?

The full form of NEET is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in the subject of the following article.

Who are eligible to appear in NEET PG Entrance Exam 2021?

Applicants who have completed MBBS from an MCI accredited college are eligible for NEET PG Entrance Exam 2021.

Do I have to register on the National Examination Board portal to apply for NEET PG 2021?

Yes, users should register on the official portal NBE to continue applying for NEET 2021.

What is the last date for online application process for NEET PG 2021?

The last date for submission of applications for NEET PG 2021 is 15 March 2021 (till 11:55 PM).

